From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The governorship candidate of the Action Peoples Party(APP) for the 2023 governorship in Abia state, Mascot Uzor Kalu, has proposed a 30 year developmental plan for the state.

Kalu who disclosed the plans at a meeting with APP stakeholders in Umuahia South, Abia Central Senatorial District of the state, explained that the developmental plan will herald a durable socioeconomic development for Abia state and its people.

He assured the people of his readiness to transform Abia state with the workable and sustainable development plan that would meet the future needs of the people.

He said: “Part of my goals and plans is the 30-year blueprint that, after my administration, even if you put a dummy in government and he or she follows the blueprint, he or she will still perform.

“We need to provide Abia state with sustainable development plans that will meet the next 30 years’ needs.”

On his part, the Chairman of APP in Umuahia South Local Government Area (LGA), Ugochukwu Ibeku, expressed confidence in the capacity of Mascot Kalu to transform Abia state.

He said: “we know that with the experience you have gained as a former Chief of Staff to former governor of the State, you have what it takes to get the job done and transform Abia come 2023, by the Grace of God.

“We know that what Abia state needs is a young man that understands the workings of government and can turn things around for us and you have the requisite knowledge and experience to do that.”

Ibeku promised to mobilize grassroot support for the APP candidate so he can emerge victorious in the 2023 governorship elections in the state.