Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The people of Ohafia Udumeze clan, in Abia North Senatorial Zone, under the auspices of MBEN Political Assembly, have said it is their turn to occupy the governorship seat.

The assembly said the governorship seat which has completed its rotation around the three senatorial zones, will now come to Abia North in 2023.

They, therefore, called on their brothers in Abia North and the entire state to give them support as they have shown enough understanding since the creation of the state.

The assembly disclosed this at a conference in Umuahia, where the group harped on equity as a machinery that has made the rotation of the governorship seat possible.

President of the assembly, Eme Uche Uche Onuh said the conference was organised to make a case and give reasons why Abians should support the project, which they tagged “Ohafia for Governorship 2023.

“Put succinctly under the auspices of MPA, elders and senior citizens from Ohafia Udumeze clan have risen from a general assembly held at Achichi to ask for the position of Abia State governor in 2023.”