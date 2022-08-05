A chieftain of Action Peoples Party (APP) in Abia, Okey Umezie, has faulted a statement credited to the factional governorship flag bearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, Ikechi Emenike, on the formation of the party.

Emenike had, in the statement, alleged that Senate Chief whip, Orji Uzor Kalu, sponsored the formation of APP and bankrolled his brother, Mascot Uzor Kalu, to contest the governorship position in the state on the platform of the party.

Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Umezie, a close business and political associate of Mascot described Emenike’s allegations as baseless, insipid, and hollow.

“My attention has been drawn to the cacophony but insipid allegations of Emenike against the personality of Mascot Kalu, the governorship candidate of APP in Abia State. While I would not want to get into issues with him, it is pertinent to state the obvious that his allegations are baseless, insipid, and hollow; hence, I need to set the records straight.

“How can he (Emenike) say APP was founded by Uzor Kalu, when the party in question is a national party that has been in existence for years? So, how did Uzor Kalu, a non-member of the party, form it just for the sake of the 2023 elections in Abia State?” he said.

Speaking further, he refuted with laughter the insinuation of Emenike that Mascot Kalu is being bankrolled by his brother for the upcoming election, stating that his associate (Mascot) is a successful businessman that has come of age to undertake any political adventure without interference from anybody.

“For the umpteenth time, Emenike has forgotten that Mascot Kalu is an industrialist of international repute who has carved out an enviable niche for himself in the real estate, construction, finance and banking, and hospitality businesses for over 20 years.

“Do I need to remind him that Mascot’s entrepreneurial giant stride is recognised even in the US? In June 2007, the City of Charlotte, North Carolina, recognised him as one of the most powerful urban businessmen of the year. He further became an awardee of the USA Democratic House Caucus Businessmen Club and the Republican House Caucus Businessmen Club in 2006 and 2007 respectively.

“Is it not laughable to say such a man who has built businesses into international conglomerates with a net worth of over $15 million as of 2007 is being bankrolled by his brother to contest the election?” he asked.