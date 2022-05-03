From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Political stakeholders in Abia North have restated their call for the implementation of an agreement they said to have entered with elders and traditional rulers of Ukwa Ngwa land to support the power shift to Abia North in 2023 after they (Abia North) must have supported the second term of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

There has been serious agitation over which zone produces the next governor of Abia State in 2023, following the zoning of the ticket to both the Abia North and Central zones at the same time by the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

While the Ngwa people from Abia Central are insisting on taking over the governorship seat from their kinsman, Ikpeazu, the people of Abia North from where the rotation started in 1999, are insisting power must return to the area in it started, in 2023.

Stakeholders of Abia North restated that the elders and traditional rulers of Ukwa Ngwa had met with their Abia North counterparts on March 5, 2019, at Uturu in Isuikwuato council area, where they pleaded for the people of North Abia to support Governor Okezie Ikpeazu’s re-election in 2019 while Abia North will be supported to produce Ikpeazu’s successor in 2023.

Addressing PDP delegates in Umunneochi, Isuikwuato and Bende Council areas, during the consultative visit of a PDP governorship aspirant and Deputy Governor of Abia State, Ude Oko Chukwu; former Commissioner of Housing, in the state, James Okpara, explained that no Ukwa Ngwa elder or monarch has denied the agreement they made with the people of Abia North and tasked them to ensure that the agreement to rotate power to Abia North is implemented in 2023.

Okpara disclosed that one of the Ukwa Ngwa elders, Dr Gershon Amuta, has recently acknowledged that there was an agreement between the Ukwa Ngwa elders and their Abia North counterparts.

“A meeting took place on March 5, 2019. The elders of Ukwa Ngwa land met us at the residence of Prof. Gregory Ibe in Uturu, Isuikwuato LGA. They came with drinks and kola nuts, pleading with the elders of Abia North to support the re-election of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu in 2019 while they will reciprocate by supporting a power shift to Abia North in 2023.

“We ate and drank together and reached an agreement. In Igbo land, when you have a meeting of such nature, you have entered into a covenant. Ukwa Ngwa elders who were present in that meeting include Dr. Emmanuel Adaelu, Senator Adolphus Wabara, Chief Allen Nwachukwu, Chief Theo Nkire, Dr. Gershon Amuta, G.I. Akara, Alozie Agbara, Chiji Nkaru and others.

“Those from Abia North were; Senator Emma Nwaka, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai, Chief Mba Ukariwo, Prof.S.O. Igwe, Prof Ihechukwu Madubuike, Ndidi Okereke, Paul Mba, Donatus Okorie, Chief Jerry Kalu, K.K. Owen , Prof. Greg Ibe and others.

Speaking further, Okpara said, “There were also monarchs from the two sides; Eze Eberechi Dick, Eze Ezo Ukandu, Eze Kalu Ogbu, Eze Linus Mba and Eze Professor Nwankwo. Out of the people who made the agreement, only Chief Allen Nwachukwu, Chief Ukpai Agwu Ukpai and one other have died. Others are alive; nobody from Ukwa Ngwa has denied the agreement. In fact, Dr Gershon Amuta recently acknowledged that there was an agreement. So, we are pleading with our Ukwa Ngwa brothers to honour the agreement and support power shift to Abia North”, Okpara appealed.

Also Speaking, former state chairman of the PDP, Chief Ndidi Okereke, Hon. Obinna Ekekwe and Chief Jerry Kalu described the deputy governor as a man of sterling qualities who is needed to rebuild the state and assured that they are behind him.

Oko Chukwu had earlier said he had served as Speaker and now, deputy governor; stressing that he has acquired the requisite experience to take the state to greater heights.

He further tasked the party delegates to support his ambition and promised to prioritize the welfare of the people of the state as well as the PDP faithful, if voted into power.

“Who takes care of the party people? It is the Governor of the state who creates the enabling environment. If you have a Governor who knows the party and understands what party business is all about, he takes care of the party people. But if you elect a Governor who doesn’t know the party people, the party people will suffer. By May 2023, Governor Ikpeazu will no longer be the Governor of Abia State.

“Therefore, we need to elect a Governor who knows the party. I have been in the party business for 19 years and I’m best positioned to improve the welfare of party people because I’m a party man.

“I have served the party well; I have the experience to turn things around. So, we must be careful who we vote as delegates. It is beyond the issue of he is my brother or he is from my place”, Oko Chukwu said.