From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senate Minority leader Enyinnaya Abaribe has described as deceitful, the 2023 governorship Abia PDP zoning arrangement.

Abia chapter of the party had in a statement released Saturday and endorsed by the state chairman, Asiforo Okere said it has zoned the governorship seat to Abia North and Central Senatorial districts.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Reacting while addressing journalists, Abaribe said: ‘Their zoning arrangement is deceitful, you cannot give a single position to two or more areas and you call that zoning, this is another way of saying everybody should enter the field and contest.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘Those said to want to the governorship from people like us and give someone else, will they take the person to a place like Aba and campaign, where I learnt it rained the other day and the roads became impassable.’

The Senate Minority leader said that people should do away with the politics of ‘it is my turn, it has not helped Abia and I don’t think it is going to be so again.’

He said that this time around, Primaries must be held in Abia PDP, warning those who believe it would be done behind doors to jettison the idea.