Ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial elections in Abia State, frontline aspirant and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Chidia Maduekwe, has received the backing of President Muhammadu Buhari’s official support group known as the Buhari Media Organisation (BMO).

BMO, the official media support group of President Muhammadu Buhari, made the declaration, yesterday, in Abuja during an interactive session with Dr. Maduekwe during which he disclosed his intention to contest for the number one position in his home state.

The group said Chidia who is also the Chief Executive Officer/Managing Director of the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) possesses the required qualities needed to govern Abia State.

Director General of the Organisation, Seyi Adebayo and its secretary Kassidy Maduekwe in their speeches on its behalf of the group, threw their weight behind Chidia.

The event held at the group’s head office at Utako had in attendance chieftains of the APC and media influencers like DG, Voice of Nigeria, Osita Okechukwu, Mr. Fola Harry , Chukwudi Enekwachi among others.

Highlighting the reason behind their support the group said Chidia was well experienced having served in various entrepreneurial, parliamentary and executive leadership capacities.

“He has the organic idea to make Abia a renewed environment for development of the people. I want to say that Dr. Chidia Maduekwe is the best among All those that have indicated interest or about to indicate interest to contest for the Governorship,” Enekwechi said

Chidia lamented the current deplorable economic and infrastructural condition in the state, giving assurances to in still good governance in the state.