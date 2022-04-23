From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Senator representing Abia Central and former governor of the state, Chief Theodore Orji has insisted that he and other stakeholders of the party would stop at nothing in ensuring that the forthcoming primaries of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, will be free and fair.

This is even as Chairmen of PDP in Abia State, have hailed the courage of Mayor Lucky Igbokwe popularly known as Don Lulu to join the 2023 governorship race in the state.

Senator Orji who made the vow when one of the PDP governorship aspirants, Mayor Lucky Igbokwe called to consult with him in his Umuahia country home, said that free and fair primaries remained the incubator for good governace.

He promised not to renege in his responsibility as an elder statesman to ensure that level playing ground was provided for all the contestants at the PDP primaries.

Senator Orji encouraged the governorship hopeful to make wider consultations in his bid to actualise his ambition, adding that nobody can stop him from becoming Governor in 2023 “if it is God’s will”.

Igbokwe, had told the former Governor that he came to seek his fatherly blessing on his ambition as courtesy demanded.

He said his decision to join the governorship race was borne out of his passion to reinvent the state and realise the dreams of the founding fathers.

Meanwhile, the 17 LGA Chairmen who met with the Governorship aspirant at his Umuawa, Umuahia country home, have described him as a courageous, and progressive Abian whose contributions in the governace of the state were highly needed for the state to move forward.

They promised to place competence and capacity above other considerations during the governorship primaries.