Former General Manager, Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), Hon Okechukwu Apugo, has urged politicians in the state to respect rotation arrangement in the coming 2023 general election.

Apugo, who is the son of strong man of Abia politics, Chief BB Apugo, said “power rotation is sacrosanct and must be respected by all political parties and aspirants, in line with the Abia Charter of Equity.”

Speaking on the heels of comments by some politicians, who said Abia governor in 2023 would not be determined by zoning, Apugo maintained that power had rotated among all three senatorial zones, in accordance with the spirit of Abia Charter of Equity, and should not be disrupted.

He advised all those interested in the governoship position to wait for their own turn as equity demands that power should return to Abia North in 2023 in the interest of peace and brotherhood.

According to Apugo, greedy and selfish politicians should not truncate the prevailing peace in the state.

He said Abia youths would vigorously resist imposition in 2023, declaring that the era of godfatherism is gone.

“We won’t allow any attempt by anybody to impose himself or crony on the state. Zoning must be respected and candidates must emerge through due process irrespective of their political parties,” Apugo declared.