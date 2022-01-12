From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A former Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Maj Gen Onyeabor Azubuike Ihejirika (retd), has described zoning of political offices in Abia as a mere party arrangement that should best be left to political parties to handle.

He added that what was most important was for each political party to take into cognizance the enormous problem that anybody who emerge as governor in 2023 would face, saying it was for this reason that Abia needs a man of integrity to be elected governor come next year.

Abia people must remain focused on good governance and not necessarily where one comes from,’ he stated.

‘I pray that Nigeria will grow to a level where nobody will be talking about zoning again.’

Gen Ihejirika, who made the remarks during a chart with reporters at his Ovim, Isuikwuato Local Government Area, country home, said what the state needs at moment to come out of its problems is to elect someone in 2023 who would run an all-inclusive government, who would have sleepless nights over the state’s problems.