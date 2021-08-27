From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu , has said that the state has done well and surpassed the expectations of its founding fathers as it marked 30 years of its creation. Abia was created in 1991 the General Ibrahim Babangida administration.

The Governor, who stated this in his broadcast marking the 30th anniversary of the state, explained that against all odds, the people of the state have remained strong and united.

He commended the founding fathers of the state, both departed and alive, especially the Abia State Advisory Council led by Dr. Anaga Ezikpe for their tireless efforts in guiding his administration on the path of sustainable development and reminding them of the ethos upon which the state was founded.

“Our founding fathers had lofty ambitions for us; from the push for the creation of our state even up until this day. I make bold to state that we have surpassed even their own expectations in a lot of areas. Against all odds, we have remained a strong, united people. At creation, we assumed the sobriquet of God’s own State and it is very obvious that the hand of God has been upon our State at every turn. We have faced multiple challenges but at every critical moment, God has intervened to steady the ship of state and for that, we return all the glory to God.”

Ikpeazu however, lamented that the celebration has been tainted with the demise of two amazons from the state; Lady Adanma Okpara and Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi, wives of the former Premier of the Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Opkara and former Military Head of State of Nigeria, General Johnson Aguiyi Ironsi, respectively.

Ikpeazu also noted that the work done by Ironsi and Okpara in the areas of peace, unity and the use of agriculture as a tool for economic development would continue to serve as guiding lights to his administration.

“As at today, we remain the most peaceful state in Nigeria in terms of sociopolitical stability and security of lives and property. We remain fully committed to the pursuit of the ideals of peaceful coexistence as a key component of a strong sociopolitical environment.

Giving highlights of the many achievements his administration has made in agriculture, Ikpeazu disclosed that palm kernel oil processing plants have been completed in Obingwa, Ugwunagbo, Umuahia North and Isiala Ngwa North council areas and assured that right more plants will be commissioned before the end of the year.

“In the area of agriculture, with revered reference to the memories of those great amazons and their spouses, permit me to inform us that Abia State under our noble watch has embarked on the proliferation of Cottage industries in the local government areas of our state.

Our administration has completed and delivered 128 roads across Abia State while remaining active on another 51 roads. As I have assured at different fora, we are committed to completing all the projects begun by this administration and we will endeavour not to leave any uncompleted project for the next administration. We will remain on site, working for Abians to the very last day of our administration and we will bequeath a State that you will all be proud of. Our insistence on delivering roads that will stand the test of time and with sustainable drainage systems remain irrevocable. On education, coupled with our deployment of digital learning platforms, construction of over 600 classroom blocks, introduction of vocational educational programs like Education For Employment, our home grown school feeding program, the results have been outstanding. Our public schools enrolment has moved from 150,000 in 2015 to 650,000 in 2020.”

He disclosed that the state has concluded work on a 30-year development plan to guide actions and objectives for the state.

On the 2023 governorship poll, the Governor warned against promoting ethnic divisions and positioning to take over power during the next election, stressing that his administration will not condone activities that are inimical to the unity and cohesion of the State.

“While we understand that agitations and positioning are the usual processes of politicking, especially leading up to a general election, we insist that such activities be carried out under the atmosphere of unity and inclusion. Power belongs to God and when the time comes, God will choose leaders he has predestined for Abia State. No individual or group aspiration is worth more than the unity of Abia State and we will henceforth, decisively deal with any individual or group fanning the embers of disunity and disharmony in Abia State.”