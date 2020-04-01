Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) of Abia State Police Command has arrested four suspected child traffickers operating in the state.

Confirming the arrest in an interview, Abia State Commissioner of Police Ene Okon said the SARS operatives have also rescued 19 children.

Okon explained that the SARS operatives rescued the children who were being conveyed in a Toyota Sienna out of the state while conducting a stop-and-search operation at the Isiala Ngwa South axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway.

He said that he directed the commander of SARS in the state to hand over the four suspected traffickers nabbed by his men to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for investigation.

The state police boss, in a warning child trafficking and anyone contemplating joining the business, said the police and other security agencies are determined that Abia will not be a safe haven for their crime.

Okon said investigations would establish from where the children were picked by the traffickers and their intended destination.