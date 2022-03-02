From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Five persons are reportedly feared dead in Amangwu Ohafia, in the Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, following a crisis that erupted in the area.

There were two accounts of the said crisis that led to the death of the five persons and the destruction of property.

The first account had it that members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) had stormed the community and attacked the Vigilante group in the area.

It was alleged that their grouse was that members of the vigilante had been volunteering information to security agents about their operations in the area, which made them come under constant attacks by the said security operatives.

Another account had it that the crisis was a result of a misunderstanding between two cult groups who were in a supremacy battle.

Of the five persons that were feared dead, three were said to be men, while two women, one of who was alleged to be the supplier of food items to ESN members in the area, were also among.

Following the crisis, community members are said to have fled into the bush and neighbouring communities for fear of being killed.