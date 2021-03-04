From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A ghastly auto accident in Aba, Abia State, on Thursday, involving a towing truck and two public transport tricycles, commonly known as “Keke NAPEP”, resulted in the deaths of six people, all passengers of the tricycles.

The towing truck was said to been driven against traffic on the Alaoji-Aba axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway when on getting on top of the rail-line “flyover” bridge, the driver of the truck lost control.

An eyewitness said in an attempt by the driver to regain control of the vehicle, which was heading towards the Osisioma end of the Expressway, the truck ran into two oncoming tricycles, with registration numbers, both loaded with passengers and headed towards the Alaoji Auto Spare Parts Market.

Four of the occupants of the tricycles were reported to have died instantly, while others were injured as a result of the impact of the accident.

Immediately after the accident occurred, the driver of the truck reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

Security men and Federal Road Safety personnel, including sympathisers who thronged the scene of the accident, helped in carrying the injured to the hospital, while the dead were deposited at the morgue.

A little while later, it was learned that two of the passengers taken to hospital had died, bringing the number of deaths from the accident to six.

While police have towed the truck and the two tricycles to the station, the driver of the towing truck is still at large.