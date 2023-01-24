From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The African Action Congress (AAC) has dissociated itself from any form of alliance with the Labour Party (LP) or any other party in Abia State.

Its State Executive said that the party’s governorship candidate, Chief Bond Ohuche was seriously in the race to win, so, people should not be deceived that the party was now backing the Abia LP candidate, Alex Otti.

State Chairman of AAC, Comrade Ezumaibe Kelechiukwu and the Publicity Secretary, Ijoma Ogbonnaya, in a statement, Tuesday, said some impostors were bent on manipulating the undiscerning public with falsehood.

According to them, the judgements of the Court of Appeal on Thursday, June 2, 2022 and the Federal High Court, Abuja on December 5, 2022, had removed those behind the wicked rumour.

It is absolute falsehood and indeed disingenuous, the propaganda being sponsored by these sunken men that Abia State Governorship candidate of African Action Congress (AAC), Chief Bond Ohuche, has endorsed Mr. Alex Otti of Labour Party.

“This is a deception, media manipulation, and an infantile attempt to create a hoax by the enemies of Abia.

“African Action Congress (AAC) is the only revolutionary party in this race which has the ideology capable of redeeming Abia State in particular and Nigeria at large from the hands of the oppressors and their hirelings hiding in various parties as change agents. Our formidable candidate in Abia, Chief Bond Ohuche is the only credible alternative and we urge Ndi Abia to massively vote for him and AAC across board.

“We, therefore, warn the general public to be alert so as to avoid the dangers of dealing with political IDPs masquerading as AAC officials.

“African Action Congress (AAC) is not in alliance with Labour Party or any other party in Abia State,” the party leadership stated.