Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia

The Abia State Advisory Council has restated call for the state House of Assembly to put the Abia Charter of Equity into law.

Chairman of the council, Ezeogo Anagha Ezeikpe and his deputy, Chikezie Nwachukwu made the call during a press conference which was part of events lined up for the 28 anniversary of the creation of Abia State fixed for Tuesday, next week.

“In the spirit of equity and justice, we must make sure that it continues and as such, since it has moved from the Abia North to Abia Central and to Abia South senatorial zones, the next thing will be for the governorship position to go back to Abia North senatorial zone,” Ezikpe said.

Assessing the level of progress, the council said the state had achieved the rotation of governorship position among the three senatorial zones namely, Abia North, Abia Central and Abia South .

It stressed the need for infrastructural development in the state and called on the political class to always continue with projects embarked upon by her predecessors.

The council further stated that if the Assembly enacted the law backing Abia chatter of equity, it would reduce the rate of election litigations in the state to barest minimum . It will also ensure the entrenchment of equity and fairness in the sharing of political offices.

Ezikpe has decried the rot in the 28 years existence of the state, adding that Umuahia in particular, the state capital, has not witnessed enough infrastructural development over the years.