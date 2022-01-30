From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Osisioma Ngwa Town Planning Authority, Abia State said it was deploying it’s earthmoving equipment for massive rural roads grading this dry season.

This was disclosed by the Executive Secretary of the Authority, Chigoziri Ahiwe when the state Commissioner for Lands, Survey and Urban Planning, Dr. Chidi Onwuchuruba visited him in his office.

The Osisioma Ngwa Town Planning Authority was created on March 7, 2006, primarily as a physical planning implementation agency of the Ministry of Lands, Survey and Urban Planning.

Ahiwe said the Authority had already purchased a grader and is presently awaiting the delivery of a pay-loading machine which he said would compliment the efforts of the grader.

Ahiwe said having purchased the grader, he was optimistic that the Authority was going to grade over 70 percent of rural roads in the area to compliment the efforts of the state government. He noted there were bright prospects for the Authority as the parent Ministry had taking the bull by the horn by starting the Aba Master Plan project which was expected to cover Osisioma Ngwa planning area. He said with the purchase of the earthmoving equipment, the Authority was planning to launch into the next level of its physical planning programmes.

Onwuchuruba commended Governor Okezie Ikpeazu for his government’s drive towards physical urban renewal in the state.

The Commissioner disclosed that the holistic approach of the Ikpeazu-led government in addressing the physical urban problem in the state have attracted the attention of UN-Habitat which he said was partnering with the state government to address the issue.

“When the team from the UN body arrives Abia, they would holistically look at ways to strategically remodel the physical development plans of the three towns, Aba, Umuahia and Ohafia, within the framework of the Abia structure plan”.

UN-Habitat, the world body’s agency saddled with the responsibility of promoting environmentally sustainable and human settlement development with emphasis on the promotion of well-planned cities and other human settlements, Onwuchuruba revealed would be embarking on the project without necessarily putting much damage on the environment and peoples’ structures.

He said if not for this approach envisioned by the state government, several thousands of structures could have given way in the bid to reclaim the master plan of the three cities.

The Commissioner urged the workers to remain committed to duty as efforts are being made to enhance their salaries.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Bestman Aaron expressed satisfaction over the achievements made by the Executive Secretary of the Authority in Osisioma Ngwa, Chigoziri Ahiwe particularly in the are of the procurement of a grader and the promise to add another earthmoving equipment.

Aaron commended the Authority for it’s plans to grade over 70 rural roads in the area this dry season and urged the communities to partner the Town Planning Authority in this direction.