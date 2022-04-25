From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has identified Abia, Anambra and Enugu, as states critical to its success in the South East.

Consequently, the party has vowed to put its house in order in the region to ensure it records 70 per cent success in the 2023 election.

Arising from its first Zonal Executive Committee meeting at the APC Zonal headquarters in Enugu and presided over by the National Vice Chairman, South East, Dr. Ijeomah Arodiogbu, the party said: “Since these states were presently without sitting governors, the task of ensuring that these aforementioned states comes under the APC’s orbit would require strategic planning as well as the identification of the party’s strength and weaknesses within the various states.”

A statement by the South East APC Media Directorate said the zone needed to begin quite early to sort out the best ways to win in the three states in 2023.

It declared that the zone was standing with the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on its decision asking all aggrieved persons to withdraw all cases from the courts.

Announcing its desire to record immense electoral success at the forthcoming polls with the fielding of credible candidates for all positions in the elections, the zonal leadership said the zone would begin series of consultations with numerous party stakeholders across the states as well as sensitisation programmes.

“One plank of such sensitisation programme would be the training of party executives from the state working committee down to the wards in order to bring a number of these party executives up to speed on present day party management techniques as well as the setting up of a Think-Tank at the Zonal level to develop the content and manuals for such training programmes.”