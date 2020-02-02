Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State chapter has blasted Senate

Minority Leader, Senator Enynnaya Abaribe over his recent call on President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over the worsening security situation in the country, saying he lacks the moral fibre to make such call.

Speaking at Isuochi in Umunneochi Local Government Area, the state chairman of APC, Chief Donatus Nwankpa accused Abaribe of abandoning his constituents to always abuse Buhari and charged him to publish his achievements as the Senator representing Abia South senatorial district.

Nwankpa said going by events in the past years, Abaribe lacked the moral right to ask the president to resign from office, saying if anyone should have resigned from office; it should be the senator who he accused of failing his constituents.

In his words; “Senator Enyinnaya Harcourt Abaribe lacks the moral right to ask President Buhari to resign from office. Abaribe is suffering from diarrhoea of the mouth and does not know when to play politics and when to be serious on an important national issue.

“He was not elected senator of “Igboland” as he wants people to believe, but that of Abia South. If that is the case, he should tell us what he has achieved as senator representing Abia South for 13 years now. There is no good road to his country home at Ohuru, Obingwa LGA. Abaribe should be the first person to resign because he has failed to perform as a senator. He has no constituency project for his constituents”.