From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has warned against harassment of it’s members over the burnt house of parents of the former member who represented Bende Federal Constituency in the lower legislative chamber of the National Assembly, Hon Nnenna Ukeje.

Part of the country home of the parents of the former lawmaker at Alayi in Bende Local Government Area was set ablaze last week by hoodlums.

It was alleged that some supporters of the APC in the area were arrested by security agents over the incident at the behest of some People Democratic Party (PDP) chieftains.

In a statement, secretary of APC in the state, Chief Perfect Okorie said, “There have been allegations and claims by persons who claim to be spokespersons of Nnenna Ukeje, former member, House of Representatives to the effect that her house in the village (Alayi) was set ablaze by APC or those working for Hon Ben Kalu, member representing Bende in the House of Representatives.

“The allegation is unacceptable to us. APC has nothing to do with whatever happened at the country home of the parents of Nnenna Ukeje at Alayi, nor do we have anything to do with PDP except to take over power from them in 2023.

“It is uncharitable and unfair to link APC or it’s members with the fire incident. For those who made the allegation, Nnenna Ukeje has no house of her own in Alayi, but stays in her parents house whenever she visits home”.

Okorie said there was every reason for security agents in the state to do thorough Investigations into the matter to fish out those who were actually responsible instead of arresting innocent APC members at the promptings of some PDP stalwarts.

“What’s the nexus between Nnenna Ukeje and APC? Those who are peddling the rumour should look inwards, they should search themselves because there is every reason to believe the incident could have been carried out by them for cheap political goals”.

The APC state scribe said when they got wind of the incident and the rumour that followed, the reported the allegation to security agents and called on them to do thorough as to be able to fish out the perpetrators.