Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Abia State chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has felicitated with the Deputy Majority Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, on her 51st birthday.

In a statement, the state publicity secretary of APC, Benedict Godson, said the party was not only celebrating Onyejeocha’s birthday but also how much she has contributed to the growth of her constituency, Abia State, and Nigeria in general.

Godson, who said the Deputy Chief Whip has written her name in the book of great achievers, said Abians and Nigerians, in general, are aware of her qualities.

‘As a woman and mother, she has touched lives positively, as a political leader she has improved many lives, as her people’s representative in the National Assembly, her records speak for themselves.

‘It’s crystal clear that her excellent representation cannot be over-emphasized. It’s a well know the truth that the people of Isuikwuato-Umunneochi Federal Constituency cannot imagine what their current political landscape would have been without her as their representative,’ the statement read.