Abia State chapter chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Donatus Nwamkpa, was kidnapped by gunmen on the eve of President Muhammadu Buhari’s visit to Aba for the party’s presidential rally in the state.

It was gathered that Nwamkpa had, after concluding arrangements with his executive council on the rally held in Aba yesterday, left for Aba.

Reports say on getting to Arongwa Junction at about 10pm, Nwamkpa was kidnapped alongside his personal assistant and driver and taken to an unknown destination.

Unconfirmed reports said that although the kidnappers have not established contact with the family of the APC chieftain, the hoodlums forced their victim to issue them a cheque of N3 million, which they were said to have hurriedly cashed before the news of Nwamkpa’s abduction filtered into town.

The Abia State publicity secretary of the party, Comrade Benedict Godson, told newsmen in Aba that they knew there were plots by the opposition to disrupt the party’s rally and the President’s visit, but never expected it would come in the form of abducting their chairman.

Godson said Nwamkpa was kidnapped alongside his aide in Osisioma Local Government Area along the Aba/Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at around 10pm on Monday night.