Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has congratulated Chief Eunice Uzor-Kalu (Odiuko n’mba) on her birthday.

Chief Uzor-Kalu is the mother of a former governor of Abia State and current Senate Chief Whip, Orji Uzor-Kalu.

A statement by the party’s Publicity Secretary, Benedict Godson, described Mrs. Uzor-Kalu as a great leader whose achievements cut across boundaries.

Godson described the celebrant, who is also the president/founder, Reality Organisation, Worldwide, as a strong pillar for Nigerian women of substance.

“She is a complete mother. She has contributed a lot towards peoples well-being with her organisational and leadership qualities.

“Of course, it is obvious she is the mother of our leader, Senator Orji Uzor-Kalu which is also a big gift God gave to the world through her.

“The APC family appreciates her efforts, encouragements and contributions towards the growth of our party in Abia State.

“The party wished Chief Uzor-Kalu many more years to continue her good works for humanity,” Godson said.