From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The leadership of the Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has denied approaching state governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu to join the party.

Governor Ikpeazu had in a local radio programme said that he had no plans of dumping the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

‘Nobody has been able to convince me that there is a better party for us in Abia than the PDP. Not until that happens, I am a strong member of the PDP,’ the governor stated.

Reacting to the governor’s statement, the state chairman of APC, Hon Donatus Nwankpa, said nobody in the party has approached the governor to join the APC.

‘The ward, local government and zonal chairmen from where the governor comes from nor myself (Nwankpa) made any move or advance to have the governor in our party,’ Nwankpa said.

‘As such, people should not build on rumour. None of us has made any move for the governor to join our party.’

He said the issue of Ikpeazu joining or not joining APC is immaterial to the party, adding that he had not received any report from the ward chairman, the LGA chairman or the Zonal chairman of our party in Abia South that they were making moves to have the governor in the party.

‘I have not made any move to have Ikpeazu in the party as well. Every politics starts from the ward. Every politics is local.’

On the allusion by the governor that APC is a stationary vehicle, Nwankpa said: ‘I will not want to join issues with the governor.

‘I will not want to be seen as being vindictive or reacting negatively because the governor said that he isn’t joining the party.’

Nwankpa said that it is only time that will tell what will happen to the APC in the state.