From Okey Sampson, Aba

Former Abia governor, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, has said if the All Progressives Congress (APC) comes to power in the state, this year, it will not only clear all arrears of workers’ salaries, the party would also ensure prompt payment of same.

Kalu, who said this at the Enyimba Stadium, in Aba, during the APC president’s rally, stated that non-payment of workers’ salary and decayed infrastructure in the state would be a thing of the past in Abia if Ogah becomes governor.

The former governor told the cheering crowd that when he was governor, his administration introduced free education in the state, paid workers salary and pensions promptly, but regretted that today, it has become a luxury for workers in the state to get their salary, not to talk of pension.

He said Ogah has been tested in the private sector and proven worthy and emphasised that he would use his private sector experience to turn Abia around for good. Kalu said the people of the state and the South East, in general, have every cause to be happy with Buhari who, he said, has not hidden his love for the people of the region. He cited what the AP –led Federal Government, under Buhari, has done in the region to include the commissioned Ariaria International Market, integrated power supply in Aba, completion of Zik’s Mausoleum in Onitsha, the second Niger Bridge, rehabilitation of the Enugu/Onitsha, Enugu/Port Harcourt Expressway and other internal roads in the area; among others. He reassured the president that Abia, and indeed, the South East, will give him over 70 percent of their votes for, according to him, Buhari has done for the region what no other president did for it.

Kalu later presented the president with a football; as a symbol of love, peace and unity.