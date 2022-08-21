From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State, Chief Ikechi Emenike has picked a woman as his running mate in the 2023 general election. He vowed to work with her and other Abia women to salvage the state.

Emenike on Sunday unveiled Rev Gloria Nanya Akara from Ukwa East local government in Abia South Senatorial District, at a meeting of Bende local government APC stakeholders at Item in Abia North zone.

Emenike, who formally introduced his running mate to the large crowd of party faithful, described her as “a lady of faith, a true mother, a loving wife”, who would add value to the rescue mission of Abia APC.

The APC governorship candidate said the appointment of a woman as running mate has placed Abia APC as the only party out of the big four political parties in Abia to have put women on the front seat ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial race.

“Abia women have never had the opportunity to sit in the executive wing of the state,” he said, adding that, “APC is promising something positively new in Abia”.

Emenike further underlined the significance of his choice of Mrs Akara as running mate, pointing out that nobody from Ukwa, the oil bearing area of Abia has been in the executive wing right from the old Imo state.

“It has always been my desire that Ukwa people must be in the political equation of Abia,” he revealed, adding that he didn’t just go to Ukwa for a running mate but got a high quality woman with intimidating credentials, including 40 years of legal practice.

Chief Emenike also stated that, by choosing a woman as deputy governorship candidate, he has demonstrated that “in APC we don’t just preach gender equity, we practise it”.

However, he disclosed that he encountered immense pressure in the process of picking a female running mate, saying that he had to seek the face of God and through divine inspiration he was able to stick with his decision.

In her acceptance speech, the newly unveiled running mate said that the emergence of Emenike as the 2023 governorship flag bearer of APC “is an answer to prayer”.

“The people of Abia have prayed and cried to God variously to intervene in the affairs of the state. Being strategically placed by God in Nigeria as an oil producing state and also a well known industrial hub in Africa, Abia deserves much much more than it has ever gotten in the course its existence,” she said.

While accepting the offer, Mrs. Akara pledged to work with Emenike and support “this noble and most laudable cause(of rescuing and developing Abia) wholeheartedly”.

Earlier the state chairman of Abia APC, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu assured the governorship candidate that Bende local government would live up to its status as “a strong base of APC” in Abia.