Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Abia State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hailed the judgement of the Federal High Court in Lagos, that ordered the immediate release of Senator (Dr) Orji Uzor Kalu.

The Supreme Court had earlier nullified the judgment of a lower court which had jailed the former governor for alleged corruption.

Abia APC publicity secretary Benedict Godson, in a statement on Tuesday, commended the judgement, describing it as a proof of what God has destined for the people of Abia State, politically and otherwise.

The statement reads:

‘It’s obvious that what must be must be. The decision of Federal High Court in Lagos to order the release of our leader, His Excellency Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu, from correctional centre has proven that what must be must be.’

It went further: ‘When the decision to jail him was revoked by the Supreme Court, we were not surprised. Today (Tuesday), we are not surprised as well because what must be must be. We are glad that in this new month, God has given us a new gift. Our leader’s freedom is a huge gift to all of us.

‘It’s a huge celebration in the streets of Aba and Umuahia. Let those who can dance go ahead and dance, but celebrate responsibly and keep to COVID-19 measures.

‘To all APC members, to all Abians and all Ndigbo, our song should be a song of victory. Hallelujah should be our language because the man of the people has been released from where he shouldn’t be in the first place.

‘All glory, honour, power and adoration be onto God, Our King and Our Maker for granting our political leader this freedom. We shall remain grateful to God and never forget that he alone made it possible because he’s the greatest and fairest judge.’