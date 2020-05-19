Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abia South zone have

lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing one of theirs, Prince

Paul Ikonne as the executive secretary, National Agriculture Land

Development Agency (NALDA).

Speaking to journalists after a caucus meeting of its members, the

state vice chairman, APC, Abia South, Chikezie Monday Orji said

Ikonne’s appointment has given hope of what to come to the party in

the state in the days ahead.

Describing Ikonne’s appointment as reward for hard work and loyalty,

Orji recalled however Ikonne was the governorship candidate of the ACN

which later merged with CDC and other parties to become APC.

Orji said Ikonne was at a time the vice chairman of APC, Abia South

zone, adding that the appointee had worked at various levels to

promote the party in the state.

Stating the Ikonne family’s support for Buhari over the years, Orji

recollected how during the 2015 electioneering, when the then

administration in the state attempted to prevent Buhari from

campaigning in Abia, it was Paul’s father, HRM (Eze) Isaac Ikonne who

not only received but gave the then APC presidential candidate

chieftaincy title at the detriment of his throne.

The Abia South APC members while pledging total support for the Buhari

administration, urged Ikonne to continue to be loyal to Mr. President

and use his new position to reposition the party in the state.