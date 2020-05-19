Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Members of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abia South zone have
lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing one of theirs, Prince
Paul Ikonne as the executive secretary, National Agriculture Land
Development Agency (NALDA).
Speaking to journalists after a caucus meeting of its members, the
state vice chairman, APC, Abia South, Chikezie Monday Orji said
Ikonne’s appointment has given hope of what to come to the party in
the state in the days ahead.
Describing Ikonne’s appointment as reward for hard work and loyalty,
Orji recalled however Ikonne was the governorship candidate of the ACN
which later merged with CDC and other parties to become APC.
Orji said Ikonne was at a time the vice chairman of APC, Abia South
zone, adding that the appointee had worked at various levels to
promote the party in the state.
Stating the Ikonne family’s support for Buhari over the years, Orji
recollected how during the 2015 electioneering, when the then
administration in the state attempted to prevent Buhari from
campaigning in Abia, it was Paul’s father, HRM (Eze) Isaac Ikonne who
not only received but gave the then APC presidential candidate
chieftaincy title at the detriment of his throne.
The Abia South APC members while pledging total support for the Buhari
administration, urged Ikonne to continue to be loyal to Mr. President
and use his new position to reposition the party in the state.
