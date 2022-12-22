The All Progressives Congress (APC), Abia State chapter, has dismissed alleged meeting between the Abia North senatorial district stakeholder and Senator Mao Ohuabunwa.

A statement by Chief Okey Ezeala, publicity secretary and director of strategic communications of Abia APC Campaign Council noted that the APC in Abia North remains loyal to the Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, and urged the public to disregard the rumoured meeting.

The statement read: “Abia APC wishes to clarify that no member or stakeholder of Abia APC ever held such meeting as rumoured, we therefore enjoin the public to disregard the petty political blackmail of hired PDP apologists who are obviously threatened by the giant strides of APC in Abia North under the leadership of Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu and the rest of the stakeholders in quality representation, law making, constituency outreach and public infrastructure from the APC led federal government.

“While we are not perturbed by the antics of our opponents, we implore our teeming supporters to focus on the rescue and develop Abia mission of Abia APC 2023.”