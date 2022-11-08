From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders Abia State chapter, have decried the increasing spate of court cases against the party in the State.

They also went spiritual on the possibility of securing victory in next year’s governorship election, arguing that APC is a big threat to other political parties in the State, judging by the myriads of court cases against the party.

Speaking to journalists after meeting with the APC National Working Committee (NWC) at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, the leader of the delegation and Abia governorship candidate, Ikechi Emenike, joked that the poor performance of the State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has done almost 40 per cent of the campaign for the APC.

He dismissed the speculations that Labour Party, making waves in the South East, is a threat to APC, quipping: “LP is only making waves on the Internet and that was why I said, come to Abia to conveniently assess the situation yourself and know which party is actually making impact in the State and those not making impact.

“You don’t expect a party that has polling unit exco not to make impact. Go the courts in Abia, ther are avalanche of cases against the APC. There is none against LP, PDP, APGA, but against the APC. Why are they suing us other than the fact that they know the threat we present.

“However, the National Chairman has advised us that power belongs to God. So, we are only praying to God and working very hard for that victory and by the grace of God that victory will be delivered in Jesus name,” he went spiritual.

Emenike equally took a swipe at the State governors, noting: “Our governor can be a member of G-5 or anywhere, but what I want to assure is that through his performance, he has done almost 40 per cent of the campaign for the APC. And what we are doing is just trying to harvest most of the grounds and cover all the loopholes and work towards our victory.

“A lot of people are still doubtful relying on past propaganda and information, but before you say anything about the APC Abia, try to visit the State, go to the polling unit, the wards and find out the status of today’s APC in Abia State and whether we are ready for victory or not.

“I assure we will win and we are here primarily to assure our leader, our national chairman, that APC is intact and ready to deliver the party and rescue Abia State. Our mission statement is to first rescue the State and simultaneously develop it,” he promised.

Speaking on their mission to the party’s secretariat, Emenike said: “Well, the chairman has said it all. We are here not to disagree, not to quarrel, not to complain, but to give honour to whom honour is due.

“We want to thank our revered leader, our national chairman for his leadership and fatherly role, in bringing the kind of peace we are currently enjoying in Abia. We are here to thank him and also show solidarity for his leadership.

“We want to assure him that APC Abia is geared towards victory. We pledged that we will show him certificate of return of victory in Abia State,” he assured.

Those on the delegation were the deputy governorship candidate, Gloria Akara, Abia APC Chairman, KC Ononugbu; APC National Welfare Secretary, Friday Nwosu; Abia State Senatorial candidates; Emeka Atuma; Uche Ogboso; Generals Victor Nnorom, CM Abraham, CO Okoro and Jack Nwogbo; Chris Adighije, Marc Wabara among others.