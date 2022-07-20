From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Court of Appeal, Owerri Division, has again dismissed the application brought by the Victor Oye faction of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), requesting it to review her decision affirming Prince Nnanna Ukaegbu as the substantive state chairman of the party in Abia State.

Prince Ukaegbu, popularly known as Onapuruagu, was the state chairman of APGA, Abia state chapter, prior to the 2015 general election, when he was removed from office by then Chief Victor Umeh-led APGA National Working Committee (NWC), in a manner he felt was not proper.

He approached the court, leading to a High Court in Umuahia quashing his removal from office.

Not satisfied with the judgment of the lower court, APGA leadership went on appeal and the Appeal Court, Owerri Division, reaffirmed the High Court’s judgment, declaring Ukaegbu as the authentic chairman of APGA in Abia.

The APGA leadership earlier this week approached the Court of Appeal, praying it to among other things, review her decision in Chief Ukaegbu’s case.

In a 20-paragraph affidavit deposed to by one Chukwuemeka Nwokoro, APGA among others, prayed the court to set aside its judgment of April 7 and relist the appeal which has been dismissed for want of diligent prosecution.

The leadership of the party also prayed the Court of Appeal to restrain Ukaegbu

from taking any step to give effect to the judgment of April 7 or nominating candidates for the 2023 general election in Abia State.

The Appeal Court in its ruling delivered yesterday, dismissed the appeal, saying it was not going to reverse itself.

The Court equally awarded a N2 million cost against the appellant/applicant, in favour of the respondent.

Speaking after the judgment, an aide to Ukaegbu said with the ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has no reason not to comply with the said judgement.