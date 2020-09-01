Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The entire state exco of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Abia State chapter, led by the former chairman, Chief Nkem Okoro have decamped to All Progressives Alliance (APC).

Okoro, who led the APGA members to the APC state secretaraite on Azikwe road in Umuahial said they came in with over 400, 000 members to complete what he described as a tsunami of political realignment with the APC.

He pointed out that their decision was taken after wide consultation with APGA supporters at all levels who were in agreement that the APC represents a progressives platform with the ideals and vision required to end mis-governance in Abia.

He said, “Our decision to join the APC became more cogent and expedient, after the leader of the party in Abia state and a respected Abia son, Dr. Alex Otti joined the party with thousands of APGA supporters recently.

“Today, we have trooped out here with the progressive zeal, passion and commitment to wholeheartedly join the APC with the desire to selflessly support the vision of the party aimed at ensuring that the Abia of our collective dream is achieved”.

Speaking further Okoro said, “What we are doing here today marks the end of our journey in APGA, thus we are joining the Abia APC with our spirits and souls, and with the determination to make people oriented sacrifices aimed at taking the APC to an enviable height”.

Receiving the new entrants to APC state chairman Chief Donatus Nwankpa, said the APC was ready to receive as many people as were ready to join the party.

He pointed out that the state was interested in working with other progressive minds in the state to ensure that Abia is repositioned.

The ceremony was witnessed by the APC vice chairman, South East, Chief Emma Enukwu, some of his exco members and Ebonyi state chairman of APC.