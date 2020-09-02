Okey Sampson, Umuahia

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) executive in Abia State chapter and its former chairman, Nkem Okoro, have defected to the All Progressives Alliance (APC).

Okoro, who led the APGA members to the APC state secretariat on Azikwe Road in Umuahia, said they came with over 400,000 members to complete what he described as a tsunami of political realignment with the APC.

He said the decision to defect was taken after consultation with APGA supporters, at all levels who were in agreement that the APC represents a progressives platform with the ideals and vision required to end mis-governance in Abia.

“Our decision to join the APC became more cogent and expedient after the leader of the party in Abia State and a respected Abia son, Alex Otti, joined the party with thousands of APGA supporters recently.

“Today, we have trooped out here with the progressive zeal, passion and commitment to wholeheartedly join the APC with the desire to selflessly support the vision of the party aimed at ensuring the Abia of our collective dream is achieved.

“What we are doing here today marks the end of our journey in APGA, thus we are joining the Abia APC with our spirits and souls, and with the determination to make people-oriented sacrifices aimed at taking the APC to an enviable height,” he said.

Receiving the defectors, APC Chairman, Donatus Nwankpa, said the party was ready to receive as many people as possible who are ready to join the party.

He said the state was interested in working with other progressive minds to ensure Abia is repositioned.

The ceremony was witnessed by the APC Vice Chairman, South East, Emma Enukwu, some of his executive members and Ebonyi State APC chairman.