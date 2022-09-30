From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Action People’s Party (APP) gubernatorial candidate for Abia state Chief Mascot Uzor Kalu has commiserated with traders in Ariaria International Market over the recent flooding in the market.

The flood did not only displace some traders in the market, but also destroyed goods worth millions of naira.

This is even as the APP governorship candidate has commenced his Ward-round tour of the state in readiness for next year’s election.

In a release, Kalu said he was deeply touched to see the traders goods worth millions of naira destroyed by flood in this time of economic hardship.

“In sympathy and in solidarity, I ask all affected traders to take heart for the days ahead is brighter and better, but be rest assured that when you elect me as governor come 2023 such disastrous occurrence will be a thing of the past because my administration will rebuild the market to international standard”.

Meanwhile, as the 2023 electioneering has kicked off, Kalu has commenced a Ward-round tour aimed at mobilizing the grassroot, with the first Port of call being at Ugwunagbo Local Government Area.