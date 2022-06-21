From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Government has approved N30 million for electricity project in Obingwu community in Ukwa West Local Government Area.

Member representing Ukwa West State Constituency in Abia State House of Assembly, Godwin Adiele, stated this at a town hall meeting with members of Obingwu Non Indigenes Association (ONIA).

Represented by Chief Ikechi Eyinna, an indigene of the area, he said the project had been approved by the state government.

“Obingwu is a peaceful community, we appreciate the high level of cooperation settlers and the Indigenous people. The money has been approved and we’re only waiting for the release and all will be well. I know they’re trying to support us to ensure the project works and we the indigenous people are working hard as well. I don’t think there’s anything that’ll stop this project.”

President General of ONIA, Anthony Anekwe said they have been trying their best with indigenes to resolve the electricity challenge in the area.

He said the amount of money the project was estimated to gulp was beyond what they could afford, hence the decision to seek assistance from the state government.

A stakeholder, Dr. Chukwuemeka Sunday, said lack of electricity has been the major problem limiting the development of the area.

“If we all join hands to develop here, it’ll benefit both indigenes, settlers and government. We need serious help,” he said.

