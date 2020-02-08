The Abia House of Assembly Committee on Energy and Solid Minerals has called on the construction companies working in the state to live up to their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to their host communities.

The committee Chairman, Mr Chijioke Chukwu, made the call in a statement issued by Mr Henry Madubuike, the Chief Information Officer to the house, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Umuahia on Friday.

The statement was coming on the heels of the committee’s meeting with Ugwuele, Nnembi and Ogwahia Autonomous Communities in Uturu, Isuikwuato Local Government and SETRACO Nigeria Limited.

The meeting bothered on the alleged non-compliance by SETRACO in the areas of host communities’ needs.

Chukwu, therefore, charged the company on the need to adequately appreciate the communities through its coparate social responsiblity in its 17 years of operation in the area.

He said that the wear and tear on the roads to the quarry sites, with over 170 trucks plying the route, evacuating construction materials daily, should be taken seriously.

The committee chairman said that although discussion was still on-going, the firm should ensure speedy provision of electricity and scholarship for indigent students in the host communities.

He further urged the company to provide the schedule of workers and their cadres under its employ as contained in the terms of agreement between the parties.

Earlier, the communities, through Eze Nweke, Simeon Onyeje and Joseph Dimgba, demanded asphalt concrete pavement of their roads, which collapsed due to the movement of heavy trucks and other earth moving equipment.

Other demands by the communities included employment for indigenes as well as the provision of electricity and regular water supply.

The quarry supervisor for SETRACO, Mr Romanus Anaweokhai, promised that the recommendations of the house committee would be given priority attentiion by the company. (NAN)