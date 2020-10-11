Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State House of Assembly has recommended the suspension of the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Hon Cosmos Ndukwe and the removal of the Chairman of Ekeoha Shopping Center Traders Association, Aba, Mr Friday

Dimiri from office.

The recommendation followed the alleged disobedience by Hon

Ndukwe, Dimiri and others on the directive of the ad-hoc committee set up by the Speaker of the House to investigate alleged indiscriminate erection of stalls at Ekeoha Shopping Centre and attack by thugs on members of the committee who were on the assignment at the shopping centre.

Following a petition titled, “Indiscriminate Erection of Stalls at Ekeoha Shopping Center, Aba, A Genocide Waiting to Happen”, the Speaker of the House set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the matter.

In presenting its report, Chairman of the Committee and Member representing Ugwunagbo State Constituency, Hon. Munachin Alozie told the House that despite the fact his committee ordered the Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Hon. Ndukwe, to submit to the committee copies of all approvals for construction of stalls in the said market granted during his tenure, none was submitted.

Hon Alozie further stated that when the committee members went to Ekeoha Shopping Center for on-the-spot investigation and verification of the contents of the petition, despite that the commissioner was invited, he failed to show up and therefore recommended that he should be suspended from office for the remaining period of the investigation.

For the chairman of the traders’ association, Dimiri and the chief security officer of the market, the committee also recommended that they be suspended for not doing anything to stop thugs who attacked the House members by pelting them with sachet water and attempted to snatch the gun of one of the security men attached to them.

Meanwhile, the member representing Umunneochi State Constituency, Hon. Okey Igwe has flayed attacks by herdsmen on his constituents.

The lawmaker, in a matter of urgent public importance brought before the House, lamented over incessant attacks by Fulani herdsmen on the people of Umunneochi and prayed the House to mandate the Committee on Agriculture to interface with the traditional rulers in the area to finding a lasting solution to the menace.