The Director General, Buhari South East Youth Movement (BUSEYM) and the candidate of the APC for Umuahia North State Constituency, Abia State in the just concluded general elections, Nwabueze Onwuneme, has called on his constituents not to be bothered by the open boasts of the Speaker of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon Chinedu Orji that he, Onwuneme can never come to the House.

Speaking when his constituents led by Afugiri Ward Chairman, Mr. Stainless Nwaobiara paid him a solidarity visit following his loss at the Election Petition Tribunal in Umuahia, Onwuneme stated that his destiny and that of his constituents are not in the hands of any man but of God, stating that just as King Saul could not stop David from ascending the throne, likewise Orji would not be able to stop him.

Onwuneme said that though it’s now a matter of litigation, but the results as announced by INEC showed he was far more popular than the incumbent, Hon. Onuzuruike, who rode on the back of the state power apparatus unleashed on the day of election, but still he defeated the incumbent in three out of the entire five wards that make up the constituency.

Onwuneme charged his constituents not to be intimidated by the appearance of Livy Uzokwu, the lead counsel to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the lead counsel to his opponent in a matter as small as a state Assembly seat, but rather as their desperation to silence him and his constituents from speaking out against the maladministration in the state and the bid of one family to build a political dynasty to the detriment of Abians at large.