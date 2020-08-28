Abia Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, said the state has made a lot of progress, recorded solid achievements in several areas even as it continues to face challenging situations.

Speaking in Umuahia, yesterday, at an event to mark the 29th anniversary of the creation of the state, Ikpeazu lamented that the outbreak of COVID-19 had slowed down the socio-economic programmes earmarked by his administration.

“Since mid 2015 when you elected me to serve as your governor, my administration has faced hydra headed challenges of governance head on. While we continue to face challenges, we beat our chest in humility and say that we have made lots of progress and recorded some solid achievements in servers areas.

“This year started with high hopes as we planned to continue to consolidate on our plans. The outbreak of COVID-19 took the entire world by surprise and shutdown the global economy by more that four months with attendant severe economic consequences.

“Here in Abia, we were faced with a dire situation. The reality is that we must live with the new normal. One of the inescapable effects of the pandemic on the global economy is the need to make necessary adjustments to meet the new challenges. Budgetary estimates will change on account of decreasing revenues. Our people must prepare their minds for this inevitable adjustment. Already, I have ordered a downward review of emoluments payable to all political appointees, in the spirit of the adjustment,” he said.