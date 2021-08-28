Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has warned people he accused of fanning embers of disunity in the state to desist from such acts or be prepared to face the wrath of the people and his government.

The governor who issued this warning in a statewide radio/TV broadcast to mark the 30th anniversary of the creation of the state noted that despite such distractions and other challenges, the state under his administration, has been able to record some landmark achievements in the areas of peace and security, roads and infrastructure, and education.

Sounding a note of warning to the groups he accused of promoting “ethnic divisions and confrontational rhetoric in the name of positioning to take over power during the next election cycle,” he assured that he is firmly in charge of the governance of the state until May 29, 2023 according to Nigeria’s constitution which he swore to uphold.

“I wish to sound a note of warning that our administration will not condone statements and activities that are inimical to the unity and cohesion of Abia State,” he said. “While we understand that agitations and positioning are the usual processes of politicking, especially leading up to a general election, we insist that such activities be carried out under the atmosphere of unity and inclusion. Power belongs to God and when the time comes, God will choose leaders he has predestined for Abia State. No individual or group aspiration is worth more than the unity of Abia State and we will henceforth, decisively deal with any individual or group fanning the embers of disunity and disharmony in Abia State.”

Talking about the state that came into existence on August 27, 1991, during the military administration of General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, Dr. Ikpeazu noted that the 30th anniversary wass worth celebrating as the state, within these years, has surpassed expectations.

“Against all odds, we have remained a strong, united people,” he said. “At creation, we assumed the sobriquet of “God’s Own State” and it is very obvious that the hand of God has been upon our state at every turn. We have faced multiple challenges but at every critical moment, God has intervened to steady the ship of state and for that, we return all the glory to God.”

He, however, regretted the death of Lady Adanma Okpara, the wife of Chief Michael Iheonukara Okpara, the former Premier of the Eastern Region, and Lady Victoria Aguiyi Ironsi, wife of Nigeria’s first military Head of State, Gen, Johnson Thomas Umunnakwe Aguiyi-Ironsi, within the period the state was gearing up to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The death of both women, he noted, “has become for us, in this period, a clarion call for the re-dedication of our pursuits to memorable causes for which we will continue to be remembered fondly long after we have completed our tours of duty in service to our state and humanity.”