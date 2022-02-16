From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

National President, Arewa Youth Consultative Forum ( AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima has condemned the killing of eight Northern traders and injuring several others on Tuesday in Abia following invasion of yet to be identified hoodlums at the New Cattle Market located in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State.

The Abia State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Eze Chikamnayo in a state on Wednesday expressed shock and sadness over the killing of innocent citizens by the suspected hoodlums.

However, Shettima in a statement said, “As a group we are still deeply concerned about the murder of Northerners resident in Abia, who are doing legitimate business. We are also deeply touched by the report of scores of others sustaining various degrees of injury and have now been hospitalized.

“We condemn in totality this dastardly attack on innocent citizens from the North trading to earn a living.

“We welcome the prompt response of security agencies and the Abia State Government for going after the killers and rushing the injured ones to the hospital.

“We urge the Abia State Government to pursue its promise to bring the killers to book, in the spirit of national unity and stability.

“The AYCF will be following closely the efforts of Abia State Government to fulfill its promise of providing compensation for the families and survivors of the attack

“We pray this should be last bad news we would hear about innocent Northern traders, from not just Abia but the entire Southeast, in the spirit of national unity and stability”.

A statement by Chikamnayo said, “On Tuesday, 15th February, 2022 at about 11:35pm, some yet to be identified hoodlums allegedly invaded traders at the New Cattle Market located in Omumauzor, Ukwa West Local Government Area of our Dear State.

“Government responded swiftly by mobilising the various Security Agencies to the scene that night to secure the lives and properties of the innocent traders and fish out the assaliants.

“We are shocked and saddened by this mindless and barbaric act of violence that claimed the lives of about 8 innocent citizens of our great country and we totally condemn this dastardly act together with it’s wicked perpetrators.

“We are working assiduously to provide succour to the families of the victims. Those who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical attention. We have equally started the immediate relocation of the traders while working out compensation for lost properties. We shall leave no stone unturned to ensure that the evil perpetrators are brought to justice.

“While waiting for the outcome of ongoing investigations by our diligent Security Forces, the Governor of Abia State, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu together with all Abians pray for God to grant the families of victims the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“We urge all Citizens of our great Country in Abia State to remain law abiding and promptly report any suspicious movements to the appropriate authorities”.