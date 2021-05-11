From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Security was yesterday beefed up around Umuahia, the capital of Abia State following alleged threat by gunmen to attack security formations in the city.

It was learnt that unknown gunmen had in letters sent to security outfits in Umuahia, threatened to attack them.

It could not be ascertained whether it was as a result of the alleged threat letters that security was beefed up in security formations in the city.

For instance, as a way of additional security measure, the lane that services major entrances to the Correctional Centre and National Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC), in Umuahia, were yesterday closed to traffic.

It was the same situation in other security formations in the state, including the Zone 9 police command where additional security measures were put in place. Although the state police command’s PPRO could not be reached to comment on the development, a senior police officer in the state confirmed the increased security presence in Umuahia and environs.

In less than 48 hours after gunmen attacked a police station at Ubani, Umuahia, Abia State, hoodlums in the early hours of yesterday, attacked and set ablaze the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) office in Ohafia, Ohafia Local Government Area of the state.

Confirming the incident, Chairman of the Local Government Area, Dr. Okorafor Ukiwe, in a statement by his Special Assistant, Idika Michael, said, “The Ohafia Local Government Council has received, with dismay, the unwarranted burning of facility of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Amaekpu Ohafia, in the early hours of Monday, May 10, 2021.

“Based on earlier received intelligence report, the Dr. Okorafor Ukiwe led administration mobilised the youths, hunters and vigilante group to guide public facilities.

“This attack is condemnable, especially coming at a time the commission just concluded inventory taking of electoral materials nationwide, in readiness for the 2023 general election.”