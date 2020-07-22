Okey Samspon, Umuahia

Abia State Government has flagged off community surveillance and testing for COVID-19.

The government said it is targeting over 10,000 tests in 30 days.

This is even as the state government has approved tax reliefs for residents to cushion the economic effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the people.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu yesterday flagged off the COVID-19 community surveillance and testing programme which, he said, was aimed at breaking the chain of transmission and stem the tide of community spread of the disease in the state.

Speaking at the Umuahia South Local Government headquarters, Apumiri Ubakala, during the flag off, the governor, represented by the Secretary to the Government and Chairman of Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID-19, Chris Ezem, said the exercise should be taken seriously by the citizens.

Meanwhile, the governor has approved tax reliefs to residents to mitigate the economic impact of the COVID-19. The reliefs are in the form of waiver/discount.