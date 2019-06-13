Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Federal Government has confirmed that Abia State is entitled basic health care services worth N1.08 billion in the recently launched Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF).

It said the amount is equivalent to medical bill for 635,000 women with normal deliveries; 1.8 million under-5 childhood illnesses or over 1.3 million cases of malaria, in addition to 332 public sector facilities that would become truly functional as a result of the programme.

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, disclosed this when he launched the BHCPF at Apumiri Ubakala primary health care centre, in Umuahia, Abia state.

He said the fund would provide direct response to issues of inequality in access to quality primary health care services, and also eliminate out of pocket expenses for primary health care services.

According to him, “surprisingly, 70 per cent of total health care expenditure in Nigeria is borne out of pocket. This is far higher than globally acceptable rate of 30-40 per cent, and remains a barrier to accessing health care.

“However, Federal Government is committed to reversing the ugly situation and promoting shared prosperity, especially in medical service,.” He said.

The minister was convinced that the launch of the programme in Abia State will open the space for more people to benefit from basic health care services being delivered at primary health care centres.

He dispel fear of sustained funding, explaining that programme will be financially sustained through a certain percentage of the consolidated revenue fund of the federation as stipulated in the National Health Act, 2014.

“Our target is one primary health care centre per ward, as identified by states, based on defined criteria with operational budgets to enable the facilities improve service delivery,” he said.

Abia State governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, who did the first enrolment at Apumiri Ubakala Primary Health Care Centre, was optimistic that the project will herald an improved access to basic health care services to rural communities.

He told the beneficiaries that Federal Government had paid for the services, and they should freely and confidently visit the primary health care facilities and demand better and quality basic health care services.

The governor said government had promised to reimburse accredited private facilities that delivered specified services, which include; ante-natal care, child birth, including caesarean sections, family planning, and treatment of childhood under-5 illnesses, malaria treatment for all and screening for non-communicable disease.