From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Board of Internal Revenue (BIR), has sealed some shops at the Ariaria International Market, Aba, over refusal of the traders to pay N18,000 levy.

The affected shops are those mainly in Blocks A, B, C and D of A-line in the market.

According to one of the traders who wouldn’t want his name in print, they were asked to pay N5, 600 for the renewal of shops in 2019 and 2020.

The trader said in 2020, they were again asked to pay N18, 000 which was for infrastructural development.

It was gathered that sealing of shops by the Board had been on going, but yesterday, they visited the A-Line axis of the market

“The sealing of people’s shops in the market didn’t start today but this time around, it’s the turn of A-Line and it is against those who have not renew their shops in 2019 and 2020”, said the trader.

Chairman of the state Board of Internal Revenue could not be reached for comment on the development, however, an official of the Board who spoke under the cover of anonymity confirmed the sealing.

He said following the failure of owners of the affected shops to renew the validity of their shops and pay other fees, the Board went to court and obtained an order, adding that the sealing was not unilaterally done.