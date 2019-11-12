Steve Oko, Umuahia

Abia State Commissioner for Information, Okiyi Kalu, has exonerated Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of any blame in the delayed completion of Aba Road, one of the urban roads in Umuahia.

Kalu said rather than the governor, the contractor handling the project should be blamed for the slow pace of work.

According to Kalu, the contractor had been fully paid by the state governmen to mobilise to site and complete the project.

Kalu told Daily Sun, yesterday, that the slow pace of work on the dual-carriage three-kilometre road might not be unconnected with the heavy rains.

He appealed to Abians for more patience, assuring that the project would be delivered before the end of month. He said the pace of work had accelerated as the rains abated.

In recent weeks, there has been public outcry over the slow pace of work on the road given that its rehabilitation commenced about three years ago.

Kalu also blamed the ‘excessive rain’ witnessed this year for the snail speed of work on the Osisioma flyover, even as he assured that the contractor was working hard to meet the November deadline for the overhead bridge.

Governor Ikpeazu in a recent media chat, disclosed that funds for the project had been warehoused in the bank.

The Governor said experts had advised against the rush of the project so that it doesn’t collapse shortly after inauguration.