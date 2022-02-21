From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An Abia born DARTS player, Ukaegbu Nnamdi Goodluck who won the Abuja DART Championship 501 opening game, has appealed to Abia State Government and good spirited individuals and groups to assist him financially to facilitate his journey to Australia where he has been invited to play.

Ukaegbu represented Abia in August, 2021 at the Abuja championship 501 opening game, won the first position and carted home a medal and the only trophy.

The Olokoro, Umuahia-born DART guru who is currently holding the championship of the Abuja 501 game he needs funds to pay for his flight ticket and accommodation fee to enable him be at the Australia Championship.

Ukaegbu said he has been playing the game of number, focus and target since when he was13.

He said his first outing was in Kaduna where he won bronze and proceeded to Garden City Port Harcourt where he won silver in 2011.

At Edo State National Sports Festival in 2021, Ukaegbu said he won one gold and three silver medals.

He has also represented Abia state at various sporting events within the country where he won various medals.

He said he has no funds to pursue his invitation, therefore the appeal for assistance.