Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A former Group Executive Director (Finance) of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Chief Okwara Osonwa is dead. He was reported to have died at about 2 pm on Thursday.

Report said Chief Osonwa’s first son, James Osonwa broke the sad news on Friday.

The junior Okwara who expressed sadness over his father’s death, described him as a good and kindhearted gentleman.

Osonwa a native of Ebem Ohafia in Ohafia local government area of Abia state, during his eventful life. worked in various multinational oil companies including Shell petroleum.

After leaving Shell Petroleum, he joined NNPC where he became the General Manager in charge of Accounts and later Group Executive Director (Finance) of the company.