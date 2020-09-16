Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A building engineer, Chief Madu Ike has faulted the Aba South LGA Town

Planners and other relevant government agencies for the collapsed

three storeys building in Aba, Abia State.

Ike, who visited the scene of the incident, said if town planners in

the city were alive to their responsibilities, the construction of the

building which he described as a death trap and a disaster awaiting to

happen, would not have been allowed to get to the stage it were before

collapsing.

He stressed that it was crystal clear that the building was

structurally faulty and certainly set to cause havoc which the town

planners couldn’t have feigned ignorance of.

“Any day I passed here, I weep for what we’re doing to ourselves. It’s

unfortunate that the small rain of yesterday (Tuesday) proved that

this disaster is even worst than I thought.

“How can one use substandard materials and expect a miracle? Someone

ought to be supervising the job from government’s angle, but what do

you see, shoddy oversight riddled with corruption led to the loss of

these lives that could have been avoided”, he lamented.

He regretted that building collapse has become a yearly occurrence in

Aba, adding that there was no year the city does not witness one to

three-building collapse.

Meanwhile, the Executive Secretary of Abia South Town Planning

Authority, Mr Ahuruonye Okezie has disclosed that the developer of the

collapsed building was not given a go-ahead to construct the house.

Available report has it that Okezie said the last communication his

office had with the owner of the property was on May 20, when he was

asked to scale down the building, adding that since then, he never

submitted any withdrawing until yesterday morning.

“You do not build when you have not received approval. The law said

the field should not be cleared until approval is given”, Okezie was

quoted as saying.

The building was said to have collapsed at about 5.15am, but nine

hours after the incident occurred, no rescue team from any Abia

government agency was at the scene, however, members of the Nigerian

Red Cross Society (NRCS) who arrived at about 8:00am could do little

or nothing as there was no excavator to clear the rubbles.