Okey Sampson, Umuahia
Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has suspended with immediate effect the Executive Secretary, Aba Town Planning Authority, Mr Okezie Ahutionye over the 3-storey building which collapsed in Aba on Wednesday.
Ikpeazu who gave the order yesterday when he visited the site of the
building collapse in Aba, expressed sadness over the incident which
has so far claimed over five lives.
Expressing shock at the low quality materials used to erect the
3-storey building, the governor who was visibly angry, directed
security agents to arrest the developer of the property and bring him
to justice.
Governor Ikpeazu expressed his desire to meet with the families of the
dead persons and directed the state Ministry of land, planning and
survey to improve its supervision at construction sites, and condemned
those who embark on construction of buildings without obtaining proper
approvals.
Governor Ikpeazu who was accompanied by his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko
Chukwu, Acting Transition Council Chairman of Aba South LGA,
Evangelist Fred Aja Ogwo, among other top government officials, warned
such people to desist from the illegal acts or face dire consequences.
Meanwhile, Governor Ikpeazu has appointed the Deputy General Manager
of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), Chief Roland
Nwakanma, as the site coordinator of the ongoing search and recover
efforts by the government.
