Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has suspended with immediate effect the Executive Secretary, Aba Town Planning Authority, Mr Okezie Ahutionye over the 3-storey building which collapsed in Aba on Wednesday.

Ikpeazu who gave the order yesterday when he visited the site of the

building collapse in Aba, expressed sadness over the incident which

has so far claimed over five lives.

Expressing shock at the low quality materials used to erect the

3-storey building, the governor who was visibly angry, directed

security agents to arrest the developer of the property and bring him

to justice.

Governor Ikpeazu expressed his desire to meet with the families of the

dead persons and directed the state Ministry of land, planning and

survey to improve its supervision at construction sites, and condemned

those who embark on construction of buildings without obtaining proper

approvals.

Governor Ikpeazu who was accompanied by his Deputy, Rt Hon Ude Oko

Chukwu, Acting Transition Council Chairman of Aba South LGA,

Evangelist Fred Aja Ogwo, among other top government officials, warned

such people to desist from the illegal acts or face dire consequences.

Meanwhile, Governor Ikpeazu has appointed the Deputy General Manager

of Abia State Environmental Protection Agency (ASEPA), Chief Roland

Nwakanma, as the site coordinator of the ongoing search and recover

efforts by the government.