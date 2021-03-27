From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

An explosion occurred today at the Umuola Hall polling station, ward 8, Aba North council area.

Although no life was lost, but it was gathered that electoral materials were scattered as workers, voters and party agents scampered for safety.

A voter, who gave his name as Chinedu Eze said they were on queue when a loud sound was heard in the area and everyone fled.

“We were on queue; some people were being accredited when we heard a loud sound. Everybody took to their heels. It was like a bomb and we didn’t know where it came from.”

The cause of the explosion and the device could not be immediately known, however, security agents stormed the area and restored order.

Shortly after, accreditation and voting restarted.

Elsewhere, voting were going on without hitches as people queued to cast their votes

Efforts to get the reaction of the State Commissioner of Police, Mrs Janet Agbede, was unsuccessful.